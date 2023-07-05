Madhya Pradesh: Adivasi Mahila Congress Burns Effigy Of Shukla

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Adivasi Mahila Congress burnt an effigy of Pravesh Shukla, a BJP worker who was caught on camera purportedly urinating over a tribal man. Congress members submitted a memorandum to the naib-tehsildar addressing President of India. Before that, a rally was taken out here. It was told in the memorandum that in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, a shameful incident was carried out on a youth of the tribal community and the video of the incident went viral on social media.