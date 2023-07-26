Madhya Pradesh: Aditya School Honours Students For Excelling In ITO

FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Aditya Vidya Vihar Higher Secondary School in Khargone erupted with joy as many students secured medals and ranks in prestigious Indian Talent Olympiad (ITO). School Director Ashok Dixit, congratulated the students and acknowledged their remarkable achievements.

The Indian Talent Olympiad is a highly competitive national-level examination that tests students' proficiency and understanding in various subjects. It serves as a platform for young minds to exhibit their academic prowess and creative abilities.

Virdhini Mahajan and Ishika Verma topped in Drawing Olympiad. Similarly, English Olympiad was topped by Ankita Mandalai and Math Olympiad by Kabir Patel. About 519 students participated in the ITO.

Four students secured state rank. Eight students received excellent awards, 33 won gold medals, 21 won silver and 21students won bronze medals.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Road Connectivity Project In Khargone Dist Serves As Beacon Of Progress

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)