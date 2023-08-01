Madhya Pradesh: Adil Embraces Sanatan Dharma To Become Aditya

FPJ

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim man of Narmada Nagar embraced ‘Sanatan Dharma’ at holy Mahadev Garh temple amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras. He will now be known as Aditya Arya. All religious and legal processes were followed.

Aadil Pathan, who embraced Sanatan Dharma, said that he was inclined towards Sanatan Dharma since the beginning. He had left his family around 10 years ago. He currently works as driver in Singaji Thermal Power Plant. He used to frequently visit Sri Dadaji temple and Sant Singaji temple. He claimed that he returned to his roots by embracing Sanatan Dharma of his own free will.

Amidst holy chants of Vedic Mantras, priest performed purification process and offered saffron clothes to Aditya. He worshipped Lord Shiva, recited aarti at the temple in presence of priest Ashwin Khede. Meanwhile, temple custodian Ashok Paliwal said that the man reached temple on Sunday night and expressed his desire to embrace ‘Sanatan Dharma’. Earlier, a Muslim girl from Burhanpur had embraced Hinduism in the temple.

