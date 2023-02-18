Madhya Pradesh: 'Action to be taken against teachers found absent without permission'

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Newly-appointed Khargone collector Shivraj Singh Verma chaired a meeting with the District Education and Tribal Affairs Department on Friday. This meeting was held in view of the need for educational reforms in the district and the upcoming examination to be held from March 1.

The meeting mainly discussed the attendance of teachers and their teaching style. The collector instructed the block education officer (BEO) and block resource officer (BRO) to monitor the attendance of teachers. If teachers were found absent without any prior leave application, then appropriate action would be taken against them, said collector Verma.

He also sought a list of buildings, which are currently operated, dilapidated or encroached on. While reviewing the construction work of education and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, collector Verma said that all the incomplete works should be completed within a month.

An FIR will be registered against the department's employees who had embezzled government funds. District Panchayat CEO Jyoti Sharma, Tribal Affairs Department DCP Shailendra Kanude, Education Officer Hemendra Vednerkar and others were also present.