Madhya Pradesh: Action taken against tent house owner in Alot, materials seized by police

Alot: Covid-19 is at its worst at the moment and the whole nation is in its clutches. In an attempt to break the chain of infection, district collector has imposed a Janata Curfew in the Ratlam district from April 29 to May 7, but it is shocking that the rules are being violated by educated people more.

In the same series, a wedding ceremony was going on in Narayani village and as soon as administration got news of the same, sub-divisional officer (revenue) Rajesh Kumar Shukla, naib tehsildar Ranu Mal and Alot police station in-charge Deepak Shejwar reached the location where the wedding program was in full swing. Three girls from a single family were going to get married and more people had gathered in the function violating the lockdown norms. The tent house owner too had brought too much stuff and police took action and seized the tent and other materials from the location and it was sent to the police station.