Madhya Pradesh: Action Taken Against Cop Assaulters In Pipalrawan, Houses Demolished, NSA Invoked

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): In a decisive move following last Thursday's assault on police personnel in the Pipalrawan police station area, the administration has taken stringent action against the accused. The incident, which occurred during an operation to apprehend individuals involved in illegal liquor activities, resulted in injuries to two police officers.

Out of the eight individuals implicated, two accused, Dharam Hada and Sohan Sisodia, were arrested and have had the National Security Act invoked against them. Dharam Hada has 12 cases registered against him, while Sohan Sisodia has two. Both were sent to Central Jail Bhairugad on Monday.

The administration deployed bulldozers to demolish the houses of six accused. The operation, which commenced at 8 am on Tuesday, saw the deployment of a significant police force, including personnel from 15 police stations and revenue staff from Sonkatch tehsil.

Despite protests from women and children and pleas from advocate Shivnarayan Hada, former president of the Dewas district panchayat, the demolition proceeded.

Women and children blocked the roads and protested, pleading for mercy and claiming innocence. The administration, however, continued with the demolition. During the operation, several women fainted and required hospitalisation.

The operation was overseen by additional superintendent of police Harnarayan Batham, SDOP Deepa Mandve, police station in-charge Kamal Singh Gehlot and Tehsildar Manish Jain along with their respective teams.