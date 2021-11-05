Madhya Pradesh: Accused booked under NSA, jailed for vandalising Ambedkar’s statue

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Habitual criminal Lallu Jat was booked under NSA (National Security Act) and sent to Central Jail Gwalior on Wednesday.

Accused Lallu Jat and Golu Raghuvanshi, a resident of Vineka village, vandalised a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on the night of October 31.

The incident of vandalising Ambedkar's statue was taken seriously by Guna Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra and instructions were given to take strict action against the accused persons.

Lallu Jat, who vandalised Ambedkar's statue and disturbed the peace of the area, is a habitual criminal. He has been booked in a murder case by Guna Cantt police. His other offences include obstruction in government work, assault, possession of illegal weapons, absconding from police custody and hurting religious sentiments of people, as such a total of 10 cases have been found to be registered against him under various sections.

The accused was booked under NSA and a case was prepared and presented to the District Magistrate.

The district magistrate passed an order of three months detention against the accused Lallu Jat. Consequently, Lallu Jat has been sent to Central Jail of Gwalior.

