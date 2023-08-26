Madhya Pradesh: Accountant, Clerk Involved In Embezzling Government Funds In Guna | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An accountant, clerk and a peon posted at the Block Education Office (BEO) were found to be involved in embezzlement of government funds worth over Rs 1.13 crore in Guna district.

As per information, a scam has come to fore from the Education Department in Chanchoda tehsil of the district. The commissioner’s office unearthed a fraud of Rs 1.18 crore in respect of transactions related to payment of employees of the department.

Accountant Swati Jain, clerk Mukut Bihari Prajapati and peon Narayan Ghoshi posted in the BEO office fraudulently transferred Rs 1.13 crore in the accounts of their acquaintances (through fraudulent means).

Jain allegedly transferred fund to Husband and brother’s account whereas Mukut Bihari has transferred the money to the accounts of his wife and children.

Treasury and Accounts department commissioner has unearthed serious financial irregularity in governmental funds and sent a letter to Divisional Joint Director Fund and Accounts Gwalior-Chambal Division for further investigation in the whole matter.

A special team from Gwalior could arrive in Chachora on Monday for conducting investigation.Special vigilance is being exercised by the department after fraud came to the fore.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)