Madhya Pradesh: AC coach of Sarvodaya Express catches fire in Ratlam, passengers safe

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): AC coach of the Sarvodaya Express train caught fire between Nagda Junction to Kota Junction near Ratlam on Saturday night. No casualties have been reported in the incident as staff members managed to control the fire immediately.

According to information, the train was on its way to Jammu Tawi from Ahmedabad. The fire broke out near the wheels, attached to the third AC coach, B-2 of the train.

As soon as the information was spread, the train was stopped immediately and the fire was brought under control.

The flames were doused off with the help of a fire extinguisher. The employees of the railway department also rushed to extinguish the fire. No passenger or their goods were injured in the fire accident.

Passengers also got scared and came out with their luggage. According to the information, the reason behind the fire broke was the wheel of the Sarvodaya Express train, which caught fire due to excessive heating.

