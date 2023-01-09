Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Congress MLA Chawla surrenders before court in Indore

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Alot Assembly constituency, Manoj Chawla who was on the run since November 10, surrendered before a court (MP & MLA) in Indore on Monday.

Chawla, the prime accused in urea loot incident reported at Taal village under Alot tehsil, was booked under Sections 353 (deterring government servant from discharging duties), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Saturday, the Principal Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur had dismissed his bail plea and court of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi had directed the absconding MLA to surrender before the subordinate court.

After the incident, Chawla had initially filed an anticipatory bail petition in Indore district court, which was rejected. Later, he had approached the High Court in Jabalpur for the anticipatory bail. The hearing was scheduled for January 23, but the MLA's lawyer appealed for an urgent hearing. The court had taken up the plea on January 5.

