Madhya Pradesh: Absconding Accused Booked Under POCSO Act

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police team from Barwani district arrested an accused who abducted a minor girl and outraged her modesty.

Police informed that accused Anil, 21, a resident of Pipliya Goi village has been arrested and was booked under Sections 363, 366, 376, 376(3) and 3/4 of the POCSO Act. Earlier, a police team under the Muskan Drive recovered two minor girls who were abducted and handed them to their respective family members. Police also arrested two accused in the matter. Police informed that accused Anil has a criminal past and was on the run since long. The technical team of the department traced his location and acted swiftly into the matter. Earlier, Sendhwa Rural police got a complaint from the family about the abduction of the minor girl.