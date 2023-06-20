Madhya Pradesh: ABPS Nagda’s Unbeatable Feet

Sambhavi Singh (L) Ishita Porwal(R) |

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Achievements of two students of The Aditya Birla Public School, Nagda -- Ishita Porwal and Sambhavi Singh have been praised by all.

They have cracked the JEE Advance qualifying for renowned IITs. Their achievement is exceptionally remarkable and worthy of celebration.

For the first time in the history of ABPS, Nagda, two students qualified in JEE Advance with impressive ranks. Ishita Porwal secured an impressive All India Ranking of 3058, with a score of 173. Her dedication and hard work have paid off, reflecting her exceptional commitment to academic excellence. Sambhavi Singh secured an All India Ranking of 13300, with a score of 114. Her accomplishment in qualifying for one of the renowned IITs showcases her remarkable academic prowess.

Their success is a substantiation to the collective efforts of the school, the teachers, and the parents.