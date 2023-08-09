Madhya Pradesh: Abducted Minor Girl Recovered By Ujjain Police | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police received information about the disappearance of a five-year-old girl on Sunday from Kotwali police station area of Ujjain. Taking action under Abhiyan Muskaan, the police found the girl from Barnagar and handed her over to her family members.

The accused who lured the girl have also been caught by the police. Guru Prasad Parashar said that on August 6, a five-year-old girl had gone missing from Central Kotwali police station area.

The family members had lodged a missing complaint on August 7 after searching for the girl child in which the she was supposed to have been lured by an unknown person.

After the police registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC, the crime branch team got the clue of the person who took the girl child during interrogation with the help of cyber cell and nearby residents. Under campaign smile, a police team was formed and sent to Barnagar.

The police team recovered the girl from the house of the accused and arrested the two accused. At the same time, the girl has been handed over to the family members.

ASP Parashar said that on interrogation, the accused said that the girl used to visit his house as her house was near his house in Juna Mill Compound. Most of the time she stayed with them so they brought the girl with us to Barnagar, the accused said. Police is further questioning him.

