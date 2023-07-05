Madhya Pradesh: AAP Members Open Front To ‘Confront’ Sisodia

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Aam Adami Party (AAP) from Mandsaur district opened a front against BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, accusing him of slapping and threatening AAP youth wing district president Arun Parmar. AAP members raised slogans against Sisodia and submitted an application at Daloda police station demanding an FIR against Sisodia for his behaviour.

As per information, the matter was reported on Monday afternoon at Daloda Rail village when MLA Sisodia was on a visit to the village. During a visit to his assembly constituency, the ongoing conversation between the villagers and Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia in the village turned into a heated argument when AAP's Arun Parmar expressed his displeasure over the non-construction of culvert.

The MLA said that the process is to be done at the government-level and that it will be done. Dissatisfied with his reply, Parmar and others reminded him of the promise that he made at the time of the election and said that even after so many years, the culvert had not been constructed. Parmar said that this is your responsibility. Some resentment was visible and a verbal spat happened on the spot. Other people present there tried to pacify the situation.

Even the video of the entire incident went viral, in which AAP member Parmar was seen shouting while expressing his displeasure with the MLA and saying he (MLA) will have to answer, slapping won't work, you are the MLA, and we have voted for the people's representative.

On Wednesday, AAP members submitted an application at Daloda police station. In the application, Parmar and others demanded an FIR against the MLA. Parmar claimed that his life was in danger after an incident. On the other hand, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said that he went to visit a village that falls under his constituency on Monday. During the same, he interacted with the villagers and discussed about solution to problems. Arun Parmar of AAP is making a mountain out of a molehill as they are trying to hog the limelight by exaggerating the issue. Sisodia said that we had a good discussion with the villagers and there are some villagers who had some problems.

I had assured them to redress their grievances soon, but misbehaviour or slapping episode is being exaggerated.

For political interests, AAP may make any allegation, but what difference does it make, Sisodia added. Meanwhile, Daloda police station in-charge Sanjeev Singh Parihar informed that a written application has been received and a detailed investigation on the matter is going on.