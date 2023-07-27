Madhya Pradesh: AAP Leader From Punjab Attacked, Vehicle Vandalised In Khandwa | Representative Picture

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): AAP leader Navdeep Singh Jeeda was thrashed by goons in Khandwa on Wednesday late night. They also vandalised his vehicle.

According to reports, Jeeda was taking a stroll outside a hotel at Cinema Chowk, when a few miscreants attacked him in full public view. Jeeda lodged a complaint with Kotwali police station on Thursday morning.

Sources said that one of the assailants had been arrested and probe was underway. Jeeda is the chairman of Sugarfed (Punjab) enjoys of status of minister of state.

He was visiting Khandwa to strengthen the party ahead of assembly polls. Local AAP leader Daljeet Singh said that local goons, including Pappi Yadav and Akash Yadav, allegedly attacked minister on Wednesday.

