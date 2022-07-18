Madhya Pradesh: AAP candidate wins Singrauli mayoral seat

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which forayed into the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections for the first time, made an impressive debut. AAP's Rani Agarwal won the post of mayor in Singrauli after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Prakash Vishwakarma by 9,352 votes. Congress party was relegated to third place.

AAP sprang a surprise by clinching the post of mayor in Singrauli and defeated her nearest Congress rival Arvind Singh Chandel.

Rani Agawal had been associated with social service and politics for a long time and won her first election in 2014 as a district panchayat member. Agrawal had contested 2018 Assembly elections from Singrauli seat but had lost. During the local body polls, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had campaigned for her in a road show.

After Agrawal's victory, Arvind Kejriwal congratulated her in a tweet, saying, "I congratulate Singrauli mayor elections winning candidate Rani Agrawal, other winners and party workers. You should continue to work hard for people. The people across the country are liking honest politics of Aam Aadmi Party."