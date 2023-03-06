Madhya Pradesh: AAP ‘B’ team of BJP, claims Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and Congress party’s national general secretary Digvijaya Singh labelled Aam Adami Party (AAP) as Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘B’ team.

Singh said this while replying to media persons’ questions here at Mandsaur during his day-long visit to Mandsaur and Neemuch.

Raising question on Ladli Behna scheme which was launched on Sunday, Congress leader said that just go through the scheme form and if you get the form of the scheme, you will consider it as a matter of luck.

Taking a dig at the arrest of AAP leader and Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Singh said that Arvind Kejriwal calls himself and his party the most honest people, but two of his ministers are in jail, still they are silent. Digvijaya Singh openly said that Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party are the ‘B’ team of BJP.

On the Pegasus issue, Digvijaya Singh quipped that it is a matter of pride that Shivraj Singh does not have Pegasus in his phone.

On farmer’s loan waiver, Digvijaya Singh said that BJP had promised loan waiver to farmers in the year 2003, 2008 and 2013, BJP cheated the farmers. Whereas, Kamal Nath started loan waiver keeping the promise.

Even the Congress government waived off farmers' loan in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's native village. Then he brought down the government by buying corrupt MLAs for his selfishness.

Several Congress leaders contesting for the assembly elections arrived to receive the Congress leader at Mandsaur airstrip. After this, Digvijaya Singh left for Neemuch by car. On the way he was welcomed by Congress workers of Pipliamandi and Malhargarh. From airstrip to the road, Congressmen were desperate to take selfies with Digvijaya Singh.

