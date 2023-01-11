Madhya Pradesh: A month on, still no permanent Janpad CEO at Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of villagers from Sardarpur tehsil in Dhar district are facing a tough time to get their grievances redressed in absence of a permanent chief executive officer (CEO) at Janpad Panchayat.

After Sardarpur Janpad Panchayat CEO Shailendra Sharma retired on November 30, Tirla Janpad CEO Jimmy Baheti was given the additional charge of Sardarpur.

But Baheti comes to Sardarpur only once or twice a week and that too for a few hours. He leaves for Tirla after attending to some important work. Due to which many works of village panchayats of Sardarpur tehsil have come to a stall.

Notably, Sardarpur janpad panchayat is the biggest janpad of Dhar district in terms of area as 95 gram panchayats come under it.

For over a month, the office of the Janpad Panchayat has been waiting for the arrival of the new CEO, but the government is still to take a call on it.

Baheti, who is handling the additional charge of CEO, is not able to give full time to look into the works of 95 Gram Panchayats of Sardarpur.

Villagers claimed that most of the time Baheti spent his time in Tirla. Many development work here in Sardarpur have come to a standstill as due to non-handling of financial matters of gram panchayats of the tehsil. Daily hundreds of villagers return disappointed as no one is available at the janpad panchayat office to resolve their issues.