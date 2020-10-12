Madhya Pradesh: A CM from the humble origin is what irks Congress, says Narottam Mishra

A Chief Minister from a humble background annoys Congress, said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday.

Mishra's comments have come after Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar had alleged Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being corrupt and amassing wealth by ripping off farmers.

"Kamal Nath ji was born with a golden spoon in his mouth and his party's legislator has said this. Is it a crime to be born poor? A Chief Minister from humble origins is what irks the Congress," Mishra told reporters.

Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar had alleged while former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is a highly successful industrialist, the current CM, and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes from a "poverty-stricken family" (bhooka nanga) and has amassed huge wealth by ripping off farmers.

Gurjar, in a speech given on October 11, had levelled the allegations against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

"Kamal Nath is India's number two industrialist. Unlike Shivraj, he is not from a poverty-stricken household. Shivraj had 5 acres of land, now he has thousands of acres as he has been drinking farmers' blood," Gurjar had said.