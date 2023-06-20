 Madhya Pradesh: 99 Held In Drive Against Criminals
Madhya Pradesh: 99 Held In Drive Against Criminals

The police had launched the special drive following DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena and SP Dharamveer Singh’s instructions.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone police arrested 35 accused with permanent warrants, 63 with arrest warrants and a wanted criminal during a combing patrol on Sunday night.

The cops also checked 74 goons, including 39 miscreants under surveillance. The police had launched a special drive against the goons in view of the safety of residents.

The drive started at night and the police raided hundreds of places in search of criminals. After receiving complaints, the police also searched the where drugs or liquor were being sold illegally. The police also checked commuters with breath analysers. Arrested accused would soon be produced in the court, said an official.

