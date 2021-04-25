Madhya Pradesh: 90-year-old woman from Khetia beats Covid hollow, walks back home with grandson

Khetia (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): At a time when Covid figure in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an upward trend, a 90-year-old woman from small Khetia village has beaten the deadly infection and is living to tell the tale.

The nonagenarian has attributed her recovery to strong will, positive attitude and doctors and nurses’ efforts to bring her back from death bed.

Kesarbai, 90, wife of Mansaram, a resident of Khetia village bordering Maharashtra, had contracted coronavirus a week back and was admitted to Covid Care Centre here on April 18 with oxygen saturation level staggering at 90 per cent.