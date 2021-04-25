Madhya Pradesh: 90-year-old woman from Khetia beats Covid hollow, walks back home with grandson

Khetia (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): At a time when Covid figure in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an upward trend, a 90-year-old woman from small Khetia village has beaten the deadly infection and is living to tell the tale.
The nonagenarian has attributed her recovery to strong will, positive attitude and doctors and nurses’ efforts to bring her back from death bed.
Kesarbai, 90, wife of Mansaram, a resident of Khetia village bordering Maharashtra, had contracted coronavirus a week back and was admitted to Covid Care Centre here on April 18 with oxygen saturation level staggering at 90 per cent.
A team of doctors including Dr Aman Modi, Dr Sagar Dubey, Dr Sandeep Patil, Dr Mamta Solanki began treatment. Within a week, Kesarbai, who earlier was not able to walk or sit due to weakness, walked back home along with her grandson on Sunday.
Sharing her experience, Kesarbai said, "When I contracted the infection, the road to recovery wasn't easy but doctors here done their job and today I’m going to my home fit and fine.”
The nonagenarian's positive attitude impressed doctors and medical staff who treated her at Covid Care Centre. "There were a few patients who boosted the morale of medical staff. Kesarbai was mentally strong, which helped her defeat the illness. I often spent an extra 10 minutes with her when she was undergoing treatment here," said Dr Aman Modi.
