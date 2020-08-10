Madhya Pradesh: 866 COVID-19 cases take the tally to 39,891; 19 die

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 866 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 39,891, health official said.

With 19 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the toll crossed the 1,000-mark and reached 1,015, they said.

Of them, six died in Bhopal and two each in Gwalior, Jabalpur and Vidisha while one patient each succumbed in Sagar, Ratlam, Shajapur, Satna, Katni, Narsinghpur and Seoni, according to officials.

With 654 patients being discharged in the day, the number of recoveries in the state mounted to 29,674 while the tally of active cases reached 9,202.

At 208, Indore reported the highest number of cases in the state, followed by 90 in Gwalior, 89 in Bhopal and 71 in Jabalpur.

The total number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, now stands at 8,724 and death toll at 333, a health bulletin said.

Bhopal's case tally now stands at 7,770 with 220 fatalities, it said

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur stands at 2,975 and 1,885, respectively.

At 2,430, Indore now has the highest number of active cases in the state while Bhopal has 1,994 such cases.

Madhya Pradesh now has 3,148 active containment zones.

In the last nine days of August, the state has recorded a total of 8,085 COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths, the bulletin said.

As on July 31, the case count stood at 31,806 and the death toll at 867.

COVID-19 figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 39,891, active cases 9,202, new cases 866, death toll 1,015, recovered 29,674, total number of people tested 9,09,926.