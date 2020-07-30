Madhya Pradesh: 834 new coronavirus cases take the tally to 30,968; 13 more die, 723 recovered

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 834 fresh coronavirus cases, 233 of them in Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 30,968, health officials said.

With 13 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 857 in the state, the officials said.

Of them, five died in Bhopal, two in Indore and one each patient died in Burhanpur, Chhattarpur, Vidisha, Sehore, Datia andSatna, they said.

Among the new cases, the highest 233 was reported from Bhopal, followed by 84 in Indore, 73 in Barwani and 47 in Jabalpur.

Also, 723 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the officials said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, went up by 84 to 7,216 and the death toll to 310 with two more fatalities, a health department bulletin said.

Now, Bhopal has 6,105 caes, of which 169 persons have succumbed to the infection so far.

No new coronavirus case was reported from three districts since Wednesday evening even though all the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases, the bulletin said.

The health officials said that there are 3261 active containment zones in the state at present.

MP coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 30,968, active cases 8,454, new cases 834, deaths 857, discharged 21,657, people tested so far 7,52,924.