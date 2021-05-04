Madhya Pradesh: 8 cows brutally roped under seats of Bolero car rescued in Hatpipliya tehsil

Hatpipliya (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Hatpipliya police rescued 8 cows from a Bolero on Tuesday. According to information, a pick-up van (MP 42 G 3370) was transporting cows brutally from Nevri to Chapra. Additional Sub Inspector BS Patel received information in this regard while patrolling and waited for the van in Limboda.

The police team failed to stop the van but chased it. At around 4 am, the driver ran away abandoning the van at Devgargh Square. After checking the van, 8 cows brutally roped under the seat were rescued.

The police have registered a case against accused under Section 469 of Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Rules, 2004 and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Animals are valued at Rs 56,000 while pick-up costing Rs 8,00,000 was confiscated. All the rescued animals were released in a local cowshed after their medical examination. Search is on for the accused. Sub Inspector RS Dangi, Head Constable Shyam Sunder Dixit, Station Incharge and many other constables were part of rescue team.