Madhya Pradesh: 796 new coronavirus cases takes tally to 43,414; 16 succumb, 570 discharged

Madhya Pradesh reported 796 coronavirus positive cases on Friday, which pushed the state's tally to 43,414, the health department officials said.

The fatality count grew to 1,081 after 16 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, they said.

Three of them died in Jabalpur, two each in Neemuch and Damoh, one each in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Khargone, Barwani, Vidisha, Raisen, Singrauli and Ashok Nagar district, the officials added.

Of the 796 new cases, the highest- 157 - were reported in Indore, followed by 92 in Jabalpur, 68 in Bhopal, 54 in Gwalior, among other districts, they said.

Besides, 570 patients got discharge from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of recoveries to 32,405, the officials said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 157 to 9,414 and the death toll increased to 341, a state health bulletin said.

Bhopal has so far reported 8,139 COVID-19 cases. Of them 237 patients succumbed to the infection so far.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur stood at 3,230 and 2,154 respectively.

At 2,882, Indore now has the highest number of active cases in the state, followed by Bhopal at 1,672.

No new coronavirus case was reported from three districts in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

All the 52 districts of the state have active cases.

The health officials said that there are 3,429 active containment zones in the state at present.

MP's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 43,414, active cases 9,928, new cases 796, deaths 1,081, discharged patients 32,405, number of people tested so far 9,92,172.