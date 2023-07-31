Madhya Pradesh: 75 Years Since Independence, Jaitpur Still Lacking Basic Civic Amenities Poor Road Forces Patients And Pregnant Women To Be Carried On Cot In Alirajpur

FPJ

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): People of Jaitpur village, a tribal-dominated village under Vav gram panchayat of Alirajpur district, have been deprived of basic amenities even after 70 years of Independence.

The people of the village identify that without proper road connectivity, it is very difficult to travel, specially for patients and pregnant women. It is difficult for them to visit health centres when required. There is no reach of ambulance in case of any emergency. Patients are forced to be carried on cot by villagers to Katthiwada Hospital due to lack of proper (motorable) road.

The situation worsens during monsoons, when the temporary pathway passing through fields gets inundated, leaving it unusable. Though the state government has been stressing on rural development, it is still a far cry. Promises made by elected representatives have been turned out to be futile after elections.

Residents of Kanera, Sadli, Panala, Dungar, Pratappura, Karha, Jetpur have been most affected due to bad roads. The villagers already raised their voice and also rendered a complain to the janpad president, MLA, MP, Chief Minister and even the Prime Minister but no one acted on repeated requests.

Former district Congress president Mahesh Patel said that the road in Jaitpur village has been lying in shambles for several years. Even after 18 years of BJP-led government, residents of Katthiwada region are deprived of basic facilities. Later he promised to solve long-standing problem through public participation and would improve connectivity in the region.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)