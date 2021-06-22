Madhya Pradesh: 700 receive jabs at Dhar Government School

Dhar: Under the 'Vaccination Maha Abhiyan', over 700 people received anit-corona vaccination at a camp organised by Shikshak Samman Samaroh committee at Government Higher Secondary School on Monday.

Poet Sandeep Sharma, Dr Shoaib Sheikh of Bhoj Hospital, other doctors, nurses, ANMs, medical staff serving as corona warriors were present.

Narayan Joshi, Ashish Goyal, Ramesh Thakur, Ganga Singh Sisodia, Anoop Gupta, Ankur Paliwal, Rajesh Agarwal, Irfan Pathan and other members of the committee volunteered for the cause.

BJP district president Rajiv Yadav and his team visited the campo and appreciated the arrangements, said committee spokesperson Ashish Goyal.