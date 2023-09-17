Madhya Pradesh: 70-yr-old Woman Dies After Feet Slips In Mhow's Ganglia Khedi

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The continuous rains in the tehsil for two days filled the stop dams and ponds of the tehsil and the Gambhir river flowing near the city was also filling up. More than 6 inches of rain was recorded in the tehsil in two days. Water was flowing above the bridge built on the road to Gaushala and Teli Kheda.

A 70-year-old woman died after her feet slipped in Ganglia Khedi. Due to continuous rain since the last two days, there are reports of water logging in the lower settlements of the cantonment area. The road to Kheda passing through the city was blocked due to filling of two to three feet water in the railway underpass on the route going to Gujarkheda. The slums and surrounding areas had to go under water.

Traffic became more difficult due to continuous water falling from the roof of the underpass bridge built by the Railways. Due to lack of drainage in this area, it becomes waterlogged even after a short rain. Due to lack of coordination between Railways and Cantonment Board, a permanent solution to water drainage is not being found nor is the problem being solved. Even in rural areas, due to heavy rainfall, traffic remained closed due to water flowing in many villages, but drainage of water was continuing. Due to water logging in roadside fields, standing crops at many places were damaged.

Due to excessive rain, stones fell from the mountains at many places on the approach road to Janapav, the holy place of Lord Parshuram. These stones fell from the mountains and were scattered on the road. The entire Janapav temple complex and the pond were covered by clouds.Due to continuous rain for two days in many villages including Kodariya, Jamaml, Gawli Palasia, Manpur, Harsola in the rural areas of the tehsil, due to movement of rural people to urban areas, the impact of customers was also seen on the markets.

Tehsildar Vinod Soni said that there has been more than 6 inches of rain in the tehsil and urban areas in two days. There has been no untoward incident anywhere. Administration and police teams are touring densely populated areas in the area.According to the information received from rural areas, roads in the villages of rural areas are closed due to water on the roads built in many villages.

