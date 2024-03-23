Madhya Pradesh: 70-Year-Old Man Dies In Clash; Kin Place Body On Road, Protest |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The family members of a 70-year-old man, who died amidst an altercation between two parties, staged a protest in Antralia village of Mandsaur district. The incident was reported in Bhanpura police station area. The deceased, identified as Lalchand Suthar, lost his life amidst the altercation between Suthar and Bhat communities on Friday.

Enraged over the death, villagers resorted to blocking the passage of an ambulance carrying his body following a massive protest by placing the body on the road, demanding justice. Key figures from the police and administration, including SDM Chander Singh Solanki, Garoth SSP Hemlata Kuril and Mandsaur SP Gautam Solanki, rushed to the scene to pacify the escalating situation.

The aggrieved villagers demanded the removal of the police station in-charge, demolition of encroachments by the accused, provision of financial assistance to the deceased's family, and arrest of all individuals involved in the case. Despite ongoing negotiations between the bereaved family members and the administration in a bid for reconciliation, the villagers remained resolute in their demands.

Consequently, the administration initiated the dismantling of encroachments erected by the accused in the village. A dispute between members of the Suthar and Bhat communities over access to a farm road in Natraliya village led to an altercation. Tragically, Lalchand succumbed to his injuries, while more than nine people from both sides sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment at the District Hospital.