Madhya Pradesh: 70% discom staff have taken second vax dose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 70 per cent of the West Discom officials got vaccinated with the second dose of Covid- 19 vaccine, claimed officials on Friday.

Officials said that there are 2258 employees in urban area and 2200 employees in rural areas who have taken both the vaccine doses. Over 800 officials also got vaccinated with the first dose. Out of all the employees over 70 per cent of the employees have got their second dose.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that several awareness drives were conducted in the Discom offices urging the employees to get vaccinated. He appreciated his staff for actively participating in the vaccination drive. He claimed that in the upcoming month the remaining employees and officials will also get their second dose.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat elections to be held after bypolls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:41 AM IST