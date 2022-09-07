Madhya Pradesh: 7 kg statue of Lord Nasingh floats in Sendhla river!

FP News Service

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): The incident of seven kilogram Lord Narsingh's stone idol floating on the waters at Narsingh Ghat built on Sendhla River twice brought the devotees to a standstill. The temple committee had made elaborate preparations for the occasion of Dol Gyaras.

The grand procession of Lord Narsingh began from the ancient Narsingh temple, along with drums and akharas. It reached Narsingh Ghat passing through Mukherjee Chowk, Gandhi Chowk, Mahavir Marg, where as per tradition the priest took a bath, worshipped the river and performed an arti. Then the solid stone statue of Lord Narsingh weighing 7 kg was left into the river waters and it floated. The statue was then brought back to temple in a procession across the town.

Every year after the pooja, during Ekadashi, they dip the idol for a sacred bath in river Sendhla, the idol is made of stone but the miracle is that the idol floats up in the opposite direction of the river flow. During this, regional MLA, city council, CMO, police station in-charge, tehsildar, city security committee, health department, city council president, various councillors and others were present.

Read Also Ganeshotsav 2022: Only Ganesha idol in the world adorned with turmeric in Indore