Madhya Pradesh: 7 in 10 women over 40 believe lockdown increased anxiety in those going through menopause: Study

Indore: Sudden hot flashes, anxiety and trouble sleeping may seem normal stress symptoms for some women, but it can be a sign of premature menopause. Explaining this at a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society on Monday, endocrinologist Dr Abhyudaya Verma discussed the rising threat of premature menopause.

New research states that seven in 10 women over the age of 40 believe coronavirus lockdowns have increased anxiety in those going through menopause. Dr Abhyudaya Verma citing National Health Service recommendations said that adults should get seven and nine hours sleep a day. "The survey of 2,000 people revealed that 73 per cent of women between 45 to 54 years of age said the menopause had had an impact on their sleep pattern," he said.

Symptoms of premature menopause: Hot flushes, changing or irregular periods, difficulty in sleeping, anxiety and loss of confidence, low mood, irritability and depression, night sweats, problems with concentration or memory, weight gain