Madhya Pradesh: 7 BEd colleges suffer as NCTE avoids meeting due to Covid-19

Indore: As many as seven BEd colleges out of 65 under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which were denied affiliation citing orders pertaining to withdrawal of recognition by National Council for Teachers’ Education (NCTE), are at the receiving end of the council’s decision of not holding meeting for deciding on recognition matters due to Covid-19.

“The western regional committee of NCTE, which used to hold meeting every month, had not conducted meeting in last five months due to which decision on our recognition issue could not be taken,” said Shri Nityanand Education College director Manglesh Mhale said.

The aggrieved colleges, however, claimed that the NCTE orders, which the university cited, were not standing ones as they were set aside by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

“Despite we sharing High Court’s judgment copies with the university officers, our names were not included in the list of colleges whose names were approved for grant of affiliation,” said Matushree College chairman Rambabu Sharma.