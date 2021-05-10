Madhya Pradesh: 690 people receive jab in Ratlam

RATLAM: As many 690 people were vaccinated at four places in the district on Monday.

Giving this information CMHO Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said that 271 people were vaccinated today in 18-44 age group at IMA Hall and Mohan talkies.

At village Kharwakala 71 people of 45 plus age group were vaccinated while at the old collectorate 348 frontline workers were administered second dose.

He said that on Tuesday only frontline workers would be vaccinated at the old collectorate. Next session of vaccination would be held on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

District vaccination Officer Dr Varsha Kuril said that Covid-19 active positive patients should not go for prebooking of vaccination as they can be vaccinated only as a month and half of beating corona.