Madhya Pradesh: 67th Maharudra Yagya begins at Triveni ghat in Ratlam

He added that Maharudra Yagya, Laghurudra Yagya and Atirudra Yagya were the best form of Yagya. He said that organising Mahararudra Yagya at Triveni ghat would be beneficial for welfare of mankind and help country eradicate Covid-19 pandemic.

A press release further said that Maharudra Yagya Samiti president Kanhaiyalal Maurya and special guest social worker Anilkumar Jhalani also expressed their views. Sureshanandji Maharaj, Pundit Durgashankar Ojha, Mahila Mandal president Rakhi Vyas and others were present.

Every year famous Triveni Mela is held simultaneously at Triveni ghat under the auspices of Ratlam Municipal Corporation but this year due to Covid-19 threat, famous Triveni mela has been cancelled.