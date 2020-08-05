Madhya Pradesh: 652 new coronavirus cases take COVID tally to 35,734; 17 die

Madhya Pradesh reported 652 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday which took the case tally in the state to 35,734, the health department said.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 929 with 17 more people succumbing since previous evening, it said.

Five coronavirus patients died in Bhopal, two each died in Indore and Rewa and one each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Damoh, Katni and Agar Malwa districts, the department said in a bulletin.

Bhopal recorded the highest 150 new cases, followed by 122 in Indore, 69 in Gwalior and 58 in Jabalpur.

A total of 650 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan, who had tested positive for the viral infection last month, spent 11 days in the hospital.

The number of infection cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 122 to 7,857 and death toll to 322.

Bhopal has recorded 7,115 COVID-19 patients so far, including 197 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur, respectively, went up to 2,659 and 1,564.

Bhopal has 2,260 active cases, the highest in the state, while Indore has 1,851 active cases.

No new coronavirus case was reported from eight districts since Tuesday evening even though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

There are 3,196 active containment zones in the state at present.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 35,734, active cases 8,741, new cases 652, death toll 929, recovered 26,064, total number of tested people is 8,38,041.