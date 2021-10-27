Madhya Pradesh: ‘60/40 scheme of exam’ in autonomous colleges scrapped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Higher Education (DHE) has discontinued the privilege given to autonomous colleges who were allowed to offer postgraduate courses with 60 per cent theory and 40 per cent practical/assignment marks for their exam.

DHE stated that there should uniformity in the scheme of exams for all colleges, whether it is autonomous or non-autonomous college.

For their exams, autonomous colleges were using 60/40 scheme whereas non-autonomous colleges were exercising 85/15 scheme.

There have been avalanche of complaints against this disparity which went against the interests of non-autonomous college students, following which the DHE ordered for uniformity in scheme of exam.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) issued a notification regarding this on Monday. The notification reads that the 60/40 scheme of exam operation in autonomous colleges stands derecognised from session 2021-20.

“All autonomous colleges will now have to adhere to the scheme of exam released by DHE. The colleges will now have to assess students using 85/15 scheme of exam,” DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said.

