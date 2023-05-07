 Madhya Pradesh: 6 online frauds of Rs 2.1 lakh in Alirajpur in 2 months
Madhya Pradesh: 6 online frauds of Rs 2.1 lakh in Alirajpur in 2 months

SP Hansraj Singh said that the amount was returned to the right account holders, after contacting the bank concerned.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 01:37 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Six cases of internet fraud were reported in just two months in Alirajpur district involving Rs 2.1 Lakh. Acting promptly, police got hold of these accounts before the fraudsters could withdraw money. Out of Rs 2.1 Lakh, Rs 1.6 lakh was put on hold in the bank and Rs 55,000 was returned to the complainants. The banks have withheld the money of the said accounts citing legal compulsion.

In order to give money back to its rightful owner, the police have begun the legal battle. SP Hansraj Singh said that the amount was returned to the right account holders, after contacting the bank concerned. Dilip Chauhan, Vishal Dharwar and other members of the cyber cell played key role.  SP has urged residents to report any online/cyber frauds on helpline number 155260 or 112 and to register on Cyber Crime, NCRP Portal website. He said one must use strong passwords to avoid scams, protect your identity, and secure your computer/phone.

