Madhya Pradesh: 6 doctors, 18 govt employees deputed for contact tracing in Dhar

DHAR: Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Divya Patel constituted a rapid response team comprising 24 members for contact tracing of Covid patients within Dhar jurisdiction.
The team comprising 6 doctors and 18 government employee will compile contact information of persons who came in contact with Covid-19 patient.
They will inform the kin of patients about the measures to ward off corona. They will also place sticker with necessary information at the homes of corona patients.
2 doctors deputed at Dharavara Covid Care Center
Additional district magistrate Dr Saloni Sidana deputed two doctors – Dr Ashok Patel and Dr KK Soni at Dharavara Covid Care Center under the Bhoj District Hospital Dhar. Both these doctors were at work from Thursday itself.
Besides, Dr Patel, Dr Soni and general manager, district trade and industry center OP Boriwal have been appointed in-charge for proper arrangements at the Covid Control Center.
