Madhya Pradesh: 6 doctors, 18 govt employees deputed for contact tracing in Dhar

DHAR: Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Divya Patel constituted a rapid response team comprising 24 members for contact tracing of Covid patients within Dhar jurisdiction.

The team comprising 6 doctors and 18 government employee will compile contact information of persons who came in contact with Covid-19 patient.

They will inform the kin of patients about the measures to ward off corona. They will also place sticker with necessary information at the homes of corona patients.