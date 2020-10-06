Madhya Pradesh: 6 dead, 20 injured as tanker hits pick-up vehicle in Dhar

Dhar: At least six farm labourers were killed and 24 injured after the van, in which they were travelling, was hit by a speeding tanker in Dhar district on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Chiklya Fata under Tirla police station. After accident, all injured were rushed to a hospital. Two injured, whose condition was critical, were referred to Indore’s MY Hospital. Preliminary investigation indicated that all were labourers from Tanda village in Dhar district.

As per reports, the speedy tanker hit the stationary van from behind while the driver was changing the flat tyre.

Tirla police said that the accident occurred at 1 am, when the pick-up van, carrying labourers on way to soybean fields for harvesting, was parked on the roadside at Chikhlia Phata.

The van suffered a flat tyre, following which driver was forced to park for repairs. They said that the tanker driver, could not see the van in the dark, and rammed it.

Four labourers were killed on the spot and two died during treatment. 24 others sustained injuries and were admitted to a local hospital. Two of the injured were referred to MY Hospital in Indore in critical condition.

After accident, Gandhwani MLA Umang Singhar announced financial help to the deceased kin and the injured labourers.