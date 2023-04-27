Madhya Pradesh: 57 couples tie knot in mass marriage at Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 60 registered couples, 57 tied the knot at a ceremony organised under Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Kanya Vivah yojana in Krishi Upaj Mandi premises at Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar on Thursday.

Out of 19 pairs of Municipal Council and 41 of Janpad Panchayat, 57 couples tied the knot amid vedic rituals and chanting of mantras while three couples skipped the ceremony.

State Forest Development Corporation chairman Madho Singh Dawar was present at the function. Extending wishes to the newly-wed couples, he said that the scheme was launched to ensure that daughters from financially weaker sections were married in a respectable manner.

Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 49,000 was being given to the beneficiaries. He also briefed about Laadli Bahna Scheme, wherein eligible women would get Rs 1,000 monthly assistance in the state.

On behalf of the government, several arrangements were made for the bride and groom, and each pair was given a cheque of Rs 49,000.

The occasion was also graced by MLA representative Vishal Rawat, Janpad panchayat president Inder Singh Dawar, SDM Janki Yadav, Tehsildar Jitendra Singh Tomar, Naib Tehsildar Ranumal, and other administrative officials.

