Madhya Pradesh: 500 arrested for protesting at Congress minister Pradyuman's bungalow

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): On Saturday, when Congress leaders were protesting at Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh’s bungalow regarding electricity bill and power cut, police arrested about 500 Congressmen for gheraoing his bungalow.

Pradyuman Singh has asked protesting Congressmen for the list of poor people whose electricity connections were disconnected and called it an election stunt.

On Saturday, about 500 Congress workers protested outside the bungalow of Pradyuman Singh Tomar regarding electricity bills and power cut problems.

Congress leader Sunil Sharma, who was leading the protest, said, "discrimination is being done in the district of Pradyuman Singh Tomar, and meters of defaulters are not being cut in his assembly. Where the connections of poor people are being disconnected due to which they are living in dark." Protestants also brought Naseni with them.

Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh told the protesters that if the connection of any poor person is disconnected, he would himself go to connect it, but the Congressmen should remember their time when electricity was not available on time.