Madhya Pradesh: 50-Year-Old Man Kills Self In Alot | IANS

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man from Kharwa Kala of Alot allegedly committed suicide by hanging in a locked room at his residence. The shocking incident occurred while his entire family was away attending a wedding ceremony.

The deceased was identified as Umendra Singh Dangi and was a teacher by profession. His family members had left for the wedding when tragedy struck. Concerned about his well-being, they repeatedly tried to contact him, but all attempts to reach him proved futile.

They alerted villagers who rushed to Umendra's home, only to find the door locked from the inside. Upon breaking down the door, they discovered him hanging from a ceiling fan inside the room.

The reason behind the suicide remains unclear, as no suicide note has been found at the scene. Kharwa Chowki Police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

Madhya Pradesh: Man Gets 6-Month RI For Attacking Woman In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Judicial Magistrate First Class on Tuesday convicted a person for attacking with a sharp pointed object over a family dispute and sentenced him to six months of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

ADPO Dhar Archana Dangi said that complainant Nirmalabai of Kheda village lodged a report with the police station.

She said that on December 29, 2020, her brother-in-law Pradeep Chouhan accompanied by son Mohan reached and scattered thorns along the path in front of her house. Mohan resorted to physical violence.

As the altercation escalated, Pradeep joined in and attacked the woman with a sharp pointed object, causing her to sustain injuries and bleed profusely from her back. Mohan and Pradeep fled the scene.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and an investigation was launched. The court after examining witnesses, found Pradeep guilty and pronounced the judgment.