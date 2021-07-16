Madhya Pradesh: 50 saplings of different species planted in Khachrod cremation ground premises

Khachrod (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The saplings of gular, neem, pipal were planted in the premises of crematorium here on Thursday. The crematorium is located on Bhatkhedi Road near Khachrod railway station.

Former councillor Narayan Mandwalia said condition of cremation ground was bad. There were stones, thorns all around. Levelling was done by JCB machine for 11 hours.

There were no sitting arrangement for people who came for last rites. Keeping this in view, with the support of environment lovers Rajendra Jain and Ranchodlal Nayma, 50 saplings of different species were planted.

Tehsildar Madhu Nayak, naib tehsildar Mridula Chaypani, Khachrod janpad panchayat CEO Jimmy Baheti, former councillors Narayan Mandwalia, Sunil Kharol and others were present on the occasion.