Madhya Pradesh: 50 families get cooking gas cylinders

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): LPG cylinders were distributed symbolically to 50 families under Ujjwala Yojana in Jaora on Saturday.

The programme was organised at Janpad Panchayat Hall, Ratlam Road by the gas agencies Vardhman Gas Service, Shri Siddhivinayak Bharat Gas Service, Bholenath Indane, Gangotri Indane. MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, district president Ram Vilas Dhakad, MP Representative Pradeep Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer, Municipality Durga Bamnia were present.

Pandey provided information about various public friendly schemes benefiting the people of the BJP government and threw light on the benefits to the poor families. Food department officer Prem Kumar Ahirwar gave information about the Ujjwala scheme. The other beneficiary families will get the LPG cylinders from the office at the earliest.

Senior BJP leaders Mahesh Soni, Abhay Kothari, Manohar Panchal, Munna Bhai Painter and others were present.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:02 PM IST