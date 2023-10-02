Madhya Pradesh: 5-year-old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Mandsaur

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another shameful incident, a five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by none other than her relative.

The incident was reported in Mandsaur district on Sunday. The accused took her to a deserted place, luring her to buy chocolate, where he outraged her modesty as well as beat her brutally.

According to information, the matter was reported at one of the villages falling under Shamgarh police station limit, where the accused abducted the girl when she was alone at her place.

After some time failing to see her at home, her family members began to search for her. They immediately informed the police as well.

Swung into action, police began to search and found her in an agricultural field. Before the accused could flee the spot, police detained him as well as sent the child for medical examination to the primary health centre in Shamgarh. Later she was shifted to Mandsaur district hospital for treatment.

The accused has served a jail sentence as well. The rape accused is a resident of Fatehgarh of Narayangarh police station area. Three crimes related to women are already registered against him. In 2016, the accused came back after serving a three-year jail term for a crime related to women. He was released from jail only a year ago.