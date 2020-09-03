Madhya Pradesh: 5 peddlers held with narcotics worth Rs 23 Lakhs in Neemuch

Neemuch: Neemuch police has arrested five peddlers with 200-gram smack, two-kilogram opium and 60-kilogram poppy husk worth around Rs 23 lakh.

Additional superintendent of police Sunder Singh Kanesh said that in Manasa, police station in charge KL Dangi and his team, acting on the tip-off, installed pickets at Lumadi – Arniya road. They intercepted two persons who were travelling on a motorcycle and seized 200gram smack worth Rs 20 lakh. The alleged peddlers: Yogesh Patidar, 45, and Parmeshwar alias Pappu Patidar, 39, are residents of Palsoda village under Jeeran police station limit.

In another case, police station incharge Narendra Singh Thakur informed that peddler Shantilal Patidar, 47, a resident of Arniya Mamadev village, under Jawad police station was arrested at Malkheda Fanta, in Neemuch, with a motorcycle and 2kg opium worth Rs 2.25 lakh.

In third case, Nayagaon police outpost incharge sub-inspector Parmanand Girwal said that acting on the tip-off, a car was intercepted on Nimbaheda – Neemuch four-lane highway and 2 persons: Kishanlal Gurjar, 27, and Narayanlal Gurjar, 30, were detained. A total of 60kg of poppy husk has been seized from the accused who are residents of Mandada village in Rajsamand district, Rajasthan.

A case has been registered case under relevant sections of NDPS Act and further probe is underway.