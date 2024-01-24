Madhya Pradesh: 5 Nabbed While Planning Robbery At Petrol Pump In Ujjain | FP Photo

Pithampur (Mhow): Pithampur sector-1 police arrested five criminals with weapons while planning a robbery, the police said. According to station in-charge Santosh Dudhi, information was received that some miscreants in Pithampur are planning to commit robbery at the Reliance petrol pump on Mhow-Neemuch road. Based on the information, the police formed three teams under the guidance of senior officers. They raided a deserted place behind the Reliance petrol pump on Mhow-Neemuch Road and caught five criminals with weapons.

During interrogation, the accused revealed their identity as Rahul, son of Mohan Lal Pawar, resident of Chhalatka, district Khargone; Kunjera, son of Prem Singh Thakur, resident of Chatrachaya Colony, Pithampur, district Dhar; Rupesh alias Bhau, son of Panjabrao Banjare, resident of Vishwas Nagar, district Indore; Ajay, son of Kailash Chauhan, resident of Chirakhan, district Indore; and Akint, son of Kishore Patel, resident of Patel Mohalla, Pithampur, district Dhar.

Two sharp iron rods, iron pebbles, a brass stick, 30 stolen mobiles, one laptop, one motorcycle, six batteries, and a sachet of chilli powder were recovered from the accused. Police from other districts have been informed to interrogate the accused. These criminals were continuously carrying out crimes in the Indore and Dhar area. Further interrogation is going on and revelations may be made in many other cases. CSP Amit Kumar Mishra said that cases of robbery, theft, and assault have been registered against the arrested accused.