Madhya Pradesh: 5 held for raping mother, minor girl in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Burhanpur police claimed to have arrested five accused who were involved in the gang rape of 40-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter. Incident took place on an intervening night of July 31 and August 1 under Shahpur police station limit.

Those arrested include Thawar Singh Fattu, Suklal Bhau Singh and Bhura Bhathu (residents of Amgaon) Heeralal Aanar Singh, a resident of Usarni and Nahar Singh, a resident of Nandura Khurd. Police took them to the district hospital for medical an examination.

Earlier, accused barged into the dwelling of the victims around midnight and held her husband hostage. The accused then abducted the woman and her 12-year-old daughter. The accused took the two women to a field where they allegedly raped them. The labourer cried for help, following which a neighbour came to help but, he too, was held captive by the miscreants.