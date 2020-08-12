Madhya Pradesh: 5 held for raping mother, minor girl in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Burhanpur police claimed to have arrested five accused who were involved in the gang rape of 40-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter. Incident took place on an intervening night of July 31 and August 1 under Shahpur police station limit.
Those arrested include Thawar Singh Fattu, Suklal Bhau Singh and Bhura Bhathu (residents of Amgaon) Heeralal Aanar Singh, a resident of Usarni and Nahar Singh, a resident of Nandura Khurd. Police took them to the district hospital for medical an examination.
Earlier, accused barged into the dwelling of the victims around midnight and held her husband hostage. The accused then abducted the woman and her 12-year-old daughter. The accused took the two women to a field where they allegedly raped them. The labourer cried for help, following which a neighbour came to help but, he too, was held captive by the miscreants.
The accused allegedly stole cash kept at the survivor's home along with a mobile phone. After learning about the incident, the police teams went to Buldhana and Jalgaon to locate the accused.
Shahpur police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
After incident, Khargone range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Tilak Singh visited the place and ordered for constitution of a special team to identify and nab the accused. He even announced a reward of Rs 30,000 in the case.
During investigation it was revealed that the family belongs to Chhattisgarh but they have moved to Burhanpur a year ago from Bhusaval to work as labourers, at a stone crushing plant at the village where the crime was committed under Shanpur police station. They family of the survivor are living in a hut at the stone crushing plant.
