Madhya Pradesh: 5 corona patients found in Sonkatch in 2 days as people throng weekly fairs, banks

Sonkatch (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Covid cases are on a rise in the district. Five Covid positive cases were reported in Sonkatch on Saturday, four from urban areas and one from rural area. On Sunday, 2 positive cases were reported from urban areas.

Out of 733 samples, 699 sample reports are negative and 34 reports are positive. There are 177 active corona infected patients in the district. Till date, 28 people in the district have died due to Covid-19.

In wake of increasing cases of Covid-19, the district administration has prohibited crowds in public areas but people can be seen in weekly fairs on Saturdays and in banks everyday.

So far, a total of 3386 people in the district have become corona positive and 3181 corona patients have become infection-free after treatment. The Covid-19 recovery rate in the district is 93.95 per cent and mortality rate is 0.83 per cent. Till April 3, 78,580 corona vaccine doses were administered.